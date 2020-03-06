UrduPoint.com
Two-day Long Spring Food,Family Festival At Lok Virsa Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:49 AM

Sakafat Handi crafts will hold two-day long Spring food & Family Gala on March 7th and 8th at The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Sakafat Handi crafts will hold two-day long Spring food & Family Gala on March 7th and 8th at The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The event is being aim to welcome the spring season and to celebrate the color of spring with food, fun and entertainment.

The two day event will place stalls of desi, fast-food, continental, Chinese ,Italian based chefs foods from quality restaurants.

Festival will also include the musical performances by various musical bands and culture artists of all provinces who were coming to boom both the evenings, an organizer said here Tuesday.

The event will also include items like open mic sessions for audiences, surprise guest entries and gift announcements for children, he stated.

