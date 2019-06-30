Two day Mango Festival concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said the province produced a large quantity and variety of mangoes but the fruit did not fetch adequate earning for the farmers.

"There is a need to introduce Sindh's mangoes in other parts of the country as well as in the foreign countries," said Shah while talking to the media at the closing ceremony of the two-day Mango Festival at the Expo Center Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

The chief secretary said the provincial government was also trying to attract the foreign investors to invest in the cultivation of mango and other fruits so that the fruits could find the foreign markets.

"Next year the government will organize the mango festivals in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas on a much larger scale and the foreign diplomats, investors and trade delegations would also be invited," he assured.

He acknowledged the need of paying adequate prices of the crops to the farmers to enable them to enhance the production and maintain quality.

Earlier, the chief secretary visited all the stalls which were set up at the festival and appreciated the organizers.

He also distributed shields to the participants and organizers of the festival.

Secretary Provincial Investment board Ahsan Ali Mangi, DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh and other officials were present on the occasion.