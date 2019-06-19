Two Day "Mango Festival" To Begin From June 29

The 2-day Mango Festival in Hyderabad would start from June 29 at the Expo Center

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The 2-day Mango Festival in Hyderabad would start from June 29 at the Expo Center.

The Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Sajjad Haider in this regard chaired a meeting to review arrangements at his office here on Wednesday.

Haider noted that the festival was only organized in Mirpurkhas every year even though Hyderabad was also a big market for mangoes.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh informed that the festival would start at 10 am on June 29 at the center.

He added besides the farmers the Sindh Agriculture Department and Sindh Agriculture University would also set up stalls.

The farmers' representatives who attended the meeting advised the government to invite the diplomats of different countries at the festival to help enhance exports of mangoes.

They said Sindh's mangoes were famous in the world and that the provincial government should help the farmers increase the exports.

The meeting also discussed security and other arrangements.