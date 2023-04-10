Two-day Master Trainer Workshop of ECP concludes

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The two-day 'Master Trainer Workshop' of presiding officers and assistant presiding officers has concluded here.

While talking to APP on Monday, District Election Commissioner Attock Noor Ul Khattab said that the master trainers would further impart training to the polling staff, adding that the training of polling staff, which includes 1,069 presiding officers and 3,550 assistant presiding officers and polling officers, would be started at the tehsil level as soon as the instructions are received from the Election Commission.

The Election Commission Attock was in contact with journalists to share information with the people of the district, he said, adding a WhatsApp group of active working journalists had also been formed to inform the media in a timely manner.