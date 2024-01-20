Two-day Master Trainers Programme Begins In Nawabshah
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A two-day Master Trainers Training program for police officials about General Election 2024 has commenced on
behalf of the Election Commission of Pakistan. 27 police officials of different ranks belonging to Shaheed Benazirabad Bhutto Range are getting the training of TOMT.
Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro and District Election Commissioner District Sanghar Shah Nawaz Brohi delivered lectures to police officials on the topic of their duties before polling, during the polling and after the polling process.
SSP Nawabshah Capt [R] Haider Raza and Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah Zahid Hussain Rind were also present on the occasion.
The Master Trainers would further train police officials of their respective districts. Later the Master Trainers were awarded certificates of Master Training.
APP/nsm-rzq
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Common headaches tied to work stress: Dr Suhail Yaseen35 minutes ago
-
Nine held with drugs, weapons35 minutes ago
-
Mushaal deeply saddened over Yasin’s uncle demise45 minutes ago
-
250-bed Nusrat Fateh Ali Hospital to be functional from 25th: DC45 minutes ago
-
Admission date extended for HSSC exams45 minutes ago
-
Restoration of 20 beds ward at LRH demanded55 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan visits Sibi to review polls arrangements55 minutes ago
-
Election 2024 brings boom to floriculture business in KP55 minutes ago
-
ECP starts issuing postal ballot papers to eligible voters55 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed over pollution1 hour ago
-
Bilawal strongly condemns firing at PPP corner meeting, attack on its election office1 hour ago
-
Aneeq Ahmad for establishing harmony based society1 hour ago