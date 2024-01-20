Two-day Master Trainers programme begins in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A two-day Master Trainers Training program for police officials about General Election 2024 has commenced on

behalf of the Election Commission of Pakistan. 27 police officials of different ranks belonging to Shaheed Benazirabad Bhutto Range are getting the training of TOMT.

Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro and District Election Commissioner District Sanghar Shah Nawaz Brohi delivered lectures to police officials on the topic of their duties before polling, during the polling and after the polling process.

SSP Nawabshah Capt [R] Haider Raza and Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah Zahid Hussain Rind were also present on the occasion.

The Master Trainers would further train police officials of their respective districts. Later the Master Trainers were awarded certificates of Master Training.

APP/nsm-rzq