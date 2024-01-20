Open Menu

Two-day Master Trainers Programme Begins In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Two-day Master Trainers programme begins in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A two-day Master Trainers Training program for police officials about General Election 2024 has commenced on

behalf of the Election Commission of Pakistan. 27 police officials of different ranks belonging to Shaheed Benazirabad Bhutto Range are getting the training of TOMT.

Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro and District Election Commissioner District Sanghar Shah Nawaz Brohi delivered lectures to police officials on the topic of their duties before polling, during the polling and after the polling process.

SSP Nawabshah Capt [R] Haider Raza and Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah Zahid Hussain Rind were also present on the occasion.

The Master Trainers would further train police officials of their respective districts. Later the Master Trainers were awarded certificates of Master Training.

APP/nsm-rzq

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Election Commission Of Pakistan Nawabshah Sanghar Imtiaz Ali Election 2018

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

12 minutes ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

58 minutes ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

2 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

4 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

4 hours ago
LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

4 hours ago
 Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

23 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan