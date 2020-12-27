UrduPoint.com
Two-day Media Training On Disaster Reporting Held

Two-day media training on disaster reporting held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :A two-day training workshop for health journalists concluded here on Sunday to improve their capacity for responsible journalism on disaster-related issues and optimal use of available digital tools and social media platforms.

Speakers stressed the need of an optimum use of digital tools in journalism and awareness of laws and regulations related to media are very much important for the protection of journalists and accurate reporting of health and disaster related issues.

26 reporters from print and electronic media attended training organized by PATTAN Development Organization in collaboration with Trust for Democratic education and Accountability (TDEA).

The training was organized under a project called Local Action for Democratic and Inclusive Response to COVID-19 or LADIR.

It is a seven-month project under which TDEA and FAFN member organizations are impartially monitoring the government's efforts to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic so that recommendations can be made for a strategy that addresses all sections of society.

Under the project, training was also provided to local journalists to enhance their skills for play their journalistic role effectively while keeping themselves safe during the recent pandemic.

They said independent media also played an important role in educating basic constitutional rights of the people besides strengthening democratic values in the society.

