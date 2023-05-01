UrduPoint.com

Two-day Meeting Of Special Envoys On Afghanistan Being Held In Doha From Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2023 | 04:37 PM

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held in Doha from today

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will present Pakistan’s perspective vis-à-vis Afghanistan and work on building a consensus regarding the way forward with international and regional partners.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) A two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan is being held in Doha from today, under the auspices of the United Nations.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will present Pakistan’s perspective vis-à-vis Afghanistan and work on building a consensus regarding the way forward with international and regional partners.

Besides attending the Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan, she will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating countries.

Chaired by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the meeting brings together major international and regional countries to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with a view toward constructive engagement.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Pakistan will continue to support all efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

