Two-day Meeting Of Special Envoys On Afghanistan Due In Doha Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Pakistan's Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani will lead the country's delegation at the conference.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) The two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan begins in Doha on Sunday.

According to the Foreign Office, the meeting is being convened by the United Nations Secretary-General to discuss approaches for international engagement with Afghanistan in a more coherent and structured manner.

Pakistan's participation in the meeting is part of its efforts to actively engage with the international community, including the United Nations, to strengthen efforts for lasting peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

