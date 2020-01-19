UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Day Mega Event "Zaiqa Pakistan Ka--Karachi Se Kashmir Tuk" On Jan 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

Two day mega event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Rangoona Events management has arranged a two day mega event of the year under the theme of titled "Zaiqa Pakistan Ka: Karachi se Kashmir tuk" to be held here on January 25 (Saturday) at the F/9 park.

The event was aimed to celebrate multi-cultural food and music of all provinces of Pakistan.

An organizer of the event said that this would be the biggest event of the year under the title "Zaiqa Pakistan Ka :Karachi Say Kashmir Tak".

He said that stalls of desi and fast food, continental, home based and online chefs' food and all type of foods from quality restaurants, home chefs, bakeries, and other foodies will be placed.

He said that a concert with national bands and culture performers of all provinces would be coming to boom the two day event.

He said the audience will be enthralled by youth performances, culture performances, open mic session, children, surprise guest entry, gift announcements.

This will be grand family gathering to enjoy foods with families, he stated.

/778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Music Tak January National University Family Event All From

Recent Stories

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

16 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

17 minutes ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

46 minutes ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

47 minutes ago

Japan&#039;s Tourism Organisation, Etihad Airways ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns car bomb attack in Somalia

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.