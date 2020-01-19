Two Day Mega Event "Zaiqa Pakistan Ka--Karachi Se Kashmir Tuk" On Jan 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Rangoona Events management has arranged a two day mega event of the year under the theme of titled "Zaiqa Pakistan Ka: Karachi se Kashmir tuk" to be held here on January 25 (Saturday) at the F/9 park.

The event was aimed to celebrate multi-cultural food and music of all provinces of Pakistan.

An organizer of the event said that this would be the biggest event of the year under the title "Zaiqa Pakistan Ka :Karachi Say Kashmir Tak".

He said that stalls of desi and fast food, continental, home based and online chefs' food and all type of foods from quality restaurants, home chefs, bakeries, and other foodies will be placed.

He said that a concert with national bands and culture performers of all provinces would be coming to boom the two day event.

He said the audience will be enthralled by youth performances, culture performances, open mic session, children, surprise guest entry, gift announcements.

This will be grand family gathering to enjoy foods with families, he stated.

