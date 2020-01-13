Two Day Mega Event "Zaiqa Pakistan Ka" To Be Held On Jan 25

Rangoona Events management has arranged a two day mega event of the year "ZAIQA,PAKISTAN Ka" on January 25 at F/9 park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Rangoona Events management has arranged a two day mega event of the year "ZAIQA,PAKISTAN Ka" on January 25 at F/9 park.

The event was aimed to celebrate Multi culture foods and Music of all provinces of Pakistan.

An organizer of the event said that this would be the biggest event of the year under the title "Zaiqa Karachi say Kashmir Tak".

He said that stalls of Desi, fast-food, continental, home based chefs food and all type of foods from quality restaurants, home chefs, bakeries, and other foodies will be placed.

He said that concert with National bands and Culture performers of all Provinces would be coming to boom the two day event.

He said that audience will be enthralled by Youth performances, Culture performances, Open mic session, children, Surprise guest entry, Gift announcements.

This will be grand family gathering to enjoy foods with families, he stated.