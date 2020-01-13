UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Day Mega Event "Zaiqa Pakistan Ka" To Be Held On Jan 25

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:16 PM

Two day Mega event

Rangoona Events management has arranged a two day mega event of the year "ZAIQA,PAKISTAN Ka" on January 25 at F/9 park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Rangoona Events management has arranged a two day mega event of the year "ZAIQA,PAKISTAN Ka" on January 25 at F/9 park.

The event was aimed to celebrate Multi culture foods and Music of all provinces of Pakistan.

An organizer of the event said that this would be the biggest event of the year under the title "Zaiqa Karachi say Kashmir Tak".

He said that stalls of Desi, fast-food, continental, home based chefs food and all type of foods from quality restaurants, home chefs, bakeries, and other foodies will be placed.

He said that concert with National bands and Culture performers of all Provinces would be coming to boom the two day event.

He said that audience will be enthralled by Youth performances, Culture performances, Open mic session, children, Surprise guest entry, Gift announcements.

This will be grand family gathering to enjoy foods with families, he stated.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Music Tak January Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Bye, bye London: British fashion star Green makes ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea's ratio of unemployed in late 20s ranks h ..

2 minutes ago

Hills wrapped in blanket of white snow becomes 'a ..

3 minutes ago

Hyundai seeks to boost annual U.S. sales to 1 mln ..

3 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics ranks 18th worldwide in market ..

6 minutes ago

Hyundai Mobis to spend big for future car technolo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.