UrduPoint.com

Two Day Moot On "Reporting On Conflict" To Commence On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Two day moot on "Reporting on conflict" to commence on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Centre of Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of business Administration will be hosting a two-day conference on "Conflict and Peace in the Digital Age" starting on June 25 and 26th.

There will be seven panels spread over two days where industry experts will talk about media laws and regulations, reporting from conflict zones and the need for journalism among other topics, said a news release received here on Thursday.

The conference is a part of the Peace Journalism program, held by the CEJ in collaboration with the US Consulate. The program includes online workshops on peace and conflict reporting, mobile journalism, data journalism, social media and photojournalism. The program also offers mentorship with senior journalists.

Talking about the program, CEJ-IBA Director Amber Rahim Shamsi said: "Conflict has traditionally fueled journalism, but social media has turbo-charged political polarization, and disinformation and misinformation. The CEJ-IBA is honored to host leading journalists, political figures, creators from film and music, budding satirists and commentators on the pressing issues plaguing the media industry in the digital age, and to celebrate the young journalists from across Pakistan who participated in the CEJ-IBA's peace journalism workshops.

" IBA's Executive Director, Professor Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi said that he was delighted to be part of this conference which brings together Pakistan's best and bravest journalists talking peace and about the challenges they face in an age of growing conflict, from those related to control and regulations, to outright intimidation and threats.

For the last eight years CEJ-IBA has been training and facilitating journalists' networks to improve the quality of conflict and peace reporting. Over 2,000 journalists across Pakistan have published articles and stories with the combination of knowledge and skills imparted through these workshops.

The CEJ-IBA is celebrating the work of the journalists who participated in these trainings through a conference acknowledging the progress these individuals made, as well as collectively as an industry reflecting on the threats to responsible journalism in the digital age.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Music Mobile Social Media Young Progress June Media From Industry Best Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

34 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

56 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

1 hour ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.