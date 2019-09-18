UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Multi-stakeholder Conference On MIL For Prevention Of Violent Extremism Held

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

Two-day multi-stakeholder conference on MIL for prevention of violent extremism held

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) organized a two-day multi-stakeholder conference on Media and Information Literacy (MIL) for prevention of violent extremism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) organized a two-day multi-stakeholder conference on Media and Information Literacy (MIL) for prevention of violent extremism.

The two-day moot "Ba-Shawoor Shehri, PurAmn Pakistan" was held in collaboration with nformation for All Programmes (IFAP) and civil society partner Media Matters for Democracy here in capital on Wednesday.

The conference recommended engagement with education system, teachers and students to confront extremism, said a news release.

Addressing the participants, UNESCO Representative for Pakistan Ms. Vibeke Jensen said, "UN General's strategy and plan of action on hate speech, UNESCO's guidelines on Media and Information Literacy for policy makers and teachers and the many valuable suggestions made by all of you give us a good starting point and policy direction and we intend to make use of this guidance here in Pakistan".

He said Media and Information Literacy competencies could help address these evolving issues in democratic societies.

Panelists were included Parliamentary Secretary Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari, PML-N MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Secretary General Harris Khalique.

They suggested that civic education or the public, including political workers, was necessary to bring about a culture of civility that does not repress dissent.

Earlier, participants engaged in a consultative session to spell out goals, strategies and action plans for integrating media and information literacy in formal education and other sectors.

The working groups of participants also identified commitments and responsibilities for various stakeholders including government departments.

In one roundtable discussion, representatives of provincial education departments shared their experience of reforming and updating curriculum.

The participants agreed that media and information literacy skills must be included in the curriculum at various levels of education to support value-based learning that encourages global citizenship, respect for human rights and intercultural dialogue.

The conference was attended by government officials, civil society representatives, members of the academia and media professionals from across the country.

Professor Dr. Akram Shaikh, the chair of the UNESCO Information for ALL Programme national committee, thanked the participants for attending the national conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Civil Society Citizenship Media All From Government

Recent Stories

AUD ranks as UAE’s top institution for employabi ..

22 minutes ago

National Junior Squash Championships from Thursday ..

1 minute ago

Bike, donkey cart collision takes life of teacher

1 minute ago

Court extends Hamza's judicial remand in two cases ..

2 minutes ago

14 power pilferers booked in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discussed Attack on Oil ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.