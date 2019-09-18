Two-day multi-stakeholder conference on MIL for prevention of violent extremism held

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) organized a two-day multi-stakeholder conference on Media and Information Literacy (MIL) for prevention of violent extremism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) organized a two-day multi-stakeholder conference on Media and Information Literacy (MIL) for prevention of violent extremism.

The two-day moot "Ba-Shawoor Shehri, PurAmn Pakistan" was held in collaboration with nformation for All Programmes (IFAP) and civil society partner Media Matters for Democracy here in capital on Wednesday.

The conference recommended engagement with education system, teachers and students to confront extremism, said a news release.

Addressing the participants, UNESCO Representative for Pakistan Ms. Vibeke Jensen said, "UN General's strategy and plan of action on hate speech, UNESCO's guidelines on Media and Information Literacy for policy makers and teachers and the many valuable suggestions made by all of you give us a good starting point and policy direction and we intend to make use of this guidance here in Pakistan".

He said Media and Information Literacy competencies could help address these evolving issues in democratic societies.

Panelists were included Parliamentary Secretary Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari, PML-N MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Secretary General Harris Khalique.

They suggested that civic education or the public, including political workers, was necessary to bring about a culture of civility that does not repress dissent.

Earlier, participants engaged in a consultative session to spell out goals, strategies and action plans for integrating media and information literacy in formal education and other sectors.

The working groups of participants also identified commitments and responsibilities for various stakeholders including government departments.

In one roundtable discussion, representatives of provincial education departments shared their experience of reforming and updating curriculum.

The participants agreed that media and information literacy skills must be included in the curriculum at various levels of education to support value-based learning that encourages global citizenship, respect for human rights and intercultural dialogue.

The conference was attended by government officials, civil society representatives, members of the academia and media professionals from across the country.

Professor Dr. Akram Shaikh, the chair of the UNESCO Information for ALL Programme national committee, thanked the participants for attending the national conference.