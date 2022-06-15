Two-day music workshop concludes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day music workshop titled 'Aawaz, Saaz', organised by the Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division, concluded here on Wednesday.

According to PAC Assistant Director Adnan Kaliq Bhatti, the workshop was aimed at providing relevant music information and training, which would give students broad exposure to the world of arts and music.

He said that renowned musicians told the participants in the workshop about the latest techniques and trends in music field.

In the workshop, renowned classical singer Sahibzada Saman Sultan, Assistant Director Music of PUCAR Lahore Tauheed Ahmad Anas, renowned poet Tariq Habib, Director Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Mughees bin Aziz and local musician participated.