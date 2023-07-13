Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Population Program Wing of the Ministry of Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in collaboration with the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan will organize a national conference on 'resilient Pakistan: calibrating population and resources' on July 14.

The purpose of this conference is to take stock of the achievements, identify the difficulties faced, preempt the emerging challenges, and deliberate upon how best we can address the population and development agenda in Pakistan.

The participants will discuss how we can achieve the targets of the National Population Action Plan, Pakistan's Commitments at the ICPD25 Nairobi Summit, Pakistan's Commitments for FP2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The conference will assemble the relevant national and provincial political leadership, national and provincial program managers and the implementing partners in the public and private sector, legal fraternity, development partners, diplomats, academia, religious scholars, population champions in civil society, youth leadership, women champions and media, among others.

The conference will provide a forum to advocate population issues as a matter of human rights.

It will create an opportunity to sensitize the stakeholders on the gravity of the situation and its logical consequence.

Previously, out of the three main determinants of rapid population growth, the operational dimension has been emphasized.

The Conference will focus on the social determinants and reforms in the policies of relevant sectors that are linked with the population.

The Conference will provide a platform for the implementing partners to highlight their achievements and come up with new vigor that could create momentum for accelerated implementation of the action plan.

It will allow the policymakers and planners to collect experts' opinions to sharpen the national vision on population and introduce changes in the action plan.

It would be a call upon national and provincial political leadership, national and provincial program managers and the implementing partners in the public and private sector, and international development partners to come up and commit their best to address Pakistan's fundamental issue of rapidly growing population.

More Stories From Pakistan