Two-day National Workshop On Kashmir Concludes
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A two day National Kashmir workshop organized by ISPR in collaboration with Kashmir Institute of Management Sciences (KIMS) concluded on Thursday with the keynote address of corps commander Lt General Shahid Imtiaz.
The workshop was participated by government officials, Journalists and students of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) aimed to update the participants’ knowledge about Kashmir issue and ongoing situation of illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with special reference to the situation on Line of Control (LOC).
Let General Shahid Imtiaz while speaking in the concluding ceremony said that the Kashmir issue was not linked with Indian constitution or any law of the occupying country but was the part of international law that will have to be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.
He said the social media on one hand made excess to information easy but on the other hand it had created difficulties to excess correct and true information in the ocean of fake news and unauthentic information on this platform.
He said fake news and misinformation was creating unrest in the minds and in the society emplacing the need to applying tools to differentiate the fake news and misinformation for the general public in the interest of harmony in the society.
While referring the objectives of the creation of the country, he recalled that the Muslims of subcontinent were in a dire need of a state where they could lead their lives in accordance with the Islamic ideology and values.
General Shahid Imtiaz said Kashmir had an identical representation in the multicultural society of Pakistan due to its high values and tremendous traditions and culture of thousands of years old.
The participants earlier were briefed by Brigadier Wasif Mehmood about the public facilities being extended to the people of AJK in different areas by Army and Special Communication Organization (SCO) including establishment of a software technology park in Mirpur city.
