UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Nursing Training Workshop Concludes At Medical Teaching Institute

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:11 PM

Two-day nursing training workshop concludes at Medical Teaching Institute

To strengthen the leadership and management competencies of the nursing staff, Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Abbottabad two-day workshop for all head nurses and supervisors concluded here on Friday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :To strengthen the leadership and management competencies of the nursing staff, Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Abbottabad two-day workshop for all head nurses and supervisors concluded here on Friday.

Nursing Division MTI Abbottabad has organized a two days training workshop which commenced from 12th March and concluded on 13th March to strengthen the leadership and management competencies of the head nurses and supervisors to improve the quality of patient care.

The workshop consisted of different sessions and hands-on activities.

The facilitators covered concepts related to leadership and management, leading patient care, responsibilities of head nurses, leadership functions, ward management, time management, conflict management, staffing, critical thinking, emotional intelligence and, change management.

Director Nursing Shams-Ul-Huda said that the nursing division would organize different programmes in this year.

Dean, Medical Director, and Hospital director lauded the role of nurses in patient care and underline the continuation of workshops for professional development. Further, they appreciated the efforts of the nursing director for the improvement of patient care.

The workshop was facilitated by Nursing Director Shams Ul Huda, Ex Controller Nursing Examination board Shakeela, Head Nurse Syed Bibi, Nursing Supervisor Sahira Ali Zaman and Charge Nurse Abid Hussain.

Related Topics

Abbottabad March All From

Recent Stories

US State of Louisiana Postpones Primaries Due to C ..

4 minutes ago

Sub-Saharan Africa braces for full-fledged virus o ..

4 minutes ago

IOM Seeks $77.6Mln to Assist Refugee Communities i ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Peak Hard to Predict, World Need ..

4 minutes ago

Canada's Lower Chamber to Remain Adjourned Until L ..

9 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held: 72 kg narcotics seized in ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.