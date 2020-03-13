Two-day nursing training workshop concludes at Medical Teaching Institute

To strengthen the leadership and management competencies of the nursing staff, Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Abbottabad two-day workshop for all head nurses and supervisors concluded here on Friday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :To strengthen the leadership and management competencies of the nursing staff, Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Abbottabad two-day workshop for all head nurses and supervisors concluded here on Friday.

Nursing Division MTI Abbottabad has organized a two days training workshop which commenced from 12th March and concluded on 13th March to strengthen the leadership and management competencies of the head nurses and supervisors to improve the quality of patient care.

The workshop consisted of different sessions and hands-on activities.

The facilitators covered concepts related to leadership and management, leading patient care, responsibilities of head nurses, leadership functions, ward management, time management, conflict management, staffing, critical thinking, emotional intelligence and, change management.

Director Nursing Shams-Ul-Huda said that the nursing division would organize different programmes in this year.

Dean, Medical Director, and Hospital director lauded the role of nurses in patient care and underline the continuation of workshops for professional development. Further, they appreciated the efforts of the nursing director for the improvement of patient care.

The workshop was facilitated by Nursing Director Shams Ul Huda, Ex Controller Nursing Examination board Shakeela, Head Nurse Syed Bibi, Nursing Supervisor Sahira Ali Zaman and Charge Nurse Abid Hussain.