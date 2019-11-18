UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Oil, Gas 'Annual Technical Symposium, Exhibition' To Start From Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 03:25 PM

Two-day oil, gas 'Annual Technical Symposium, Exhibition' to start from Tuesday

Around 900 local and foreign petroleum sector experts would gather here at a two-day SPE-PAPG Annual Technical Symposium & Exhibition, starting from Tuesday to discuss use of modern techniques and technologies in exploiting untapped hydrocarbon potential in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Around 900 local and foreign petroleum sector experts would gather here at a two-day SPE-PAPG Annual Technical Symposium & Exhibition, starting from Tuesday to discuss use of modern techniques and technologies in exploiting untapped hydrocarbon potential in the country.

Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Omar Ayub Khan would be chief guest at opening session of the event.

It would be the 26th conference, being organized by the country's leading oil and gas sector players under the umbrella of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE- Pakistan Section) and Pakistan Association of Petroleum Geoscientists (PAPG), coordinated by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

During the conference, titled "Offshore and Unconventional Resources, The Game Changers," the delegates would present as many as 50 study papers and witness student paper contests besides holding panel discussion on different ways and means to meet the country's energy needs in an efficient way.

Technical papers would highlight the new industrial practices in exploration, petroleum engineering, and development of oil and gas fields with the application of new technologies.

According to a study, Pakistan has approximately 250-500 Trillion Cubic Feet shale gas reservoirs, which are yet to be developed."Once developed, this will become a game changer not only for Pakistan but for the entire region."Different companies would also display their products, projects and technologies at almost 32 stalls and spaces allocated for the purpose.

Related Topics

Pakistan Student Oil Gas Event From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited

Recent Stories

PML-N gives challenge to PM Khan to launch his own ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $63.12 a barrel F ..

13 minutes ago

PM Khan to inaugurate Hazara Motorway section toda ..

37 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Launches Campaign in Support ..

6 minutes ago

Opposition Members Fail to Get Seats in Belarus' L ..

6 minutes ago

Airbus considers production of corporate jets &#03 ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.