Two-day oil, gas 'Annual Technical Symposium, Exhibition' to start from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Around 900 local and foreign petroleum sector experts would gather here at a two-day SPE-PAPG Annual Technical Symposium & Exhibition, starting from Tuesday to discuss use of modern techniques and technologies in exploiting untapped hydrocarbon potential in the country.

Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Omar Ayub Khan would be chief guest at opening session of the event.

It would be the 26th conference, being organized by the country's leading oil and gas sector players under the umbrella of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE- Pakistan Section) and Pakistan Association of Petroleum Geoscientists (PAPG), coordinated by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

During the conference, titled "Offshore and Unconventional Resources, The Game Changers," the delegates would present as many as 50 study papers and witness student paper contests besides holding panel discussion on different ways and means to meet the country's energy needs in an efficient way.

Technical papers would highlight the new industrial practices in exploration, petroleum engineering, and development of oil and gas fields with the application of new technologies.

According to a study, Pakistan has approximately 250-500 Trillion Cubic Feet shale gas reservoirs, which are yet to be developed."Once developed, this will become a game changer not only for Pakistan but for the entire region."Different companies would also display their products, projects and technologies at almost 32 stalls and spaces allocated for the purpose.