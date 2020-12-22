Two-day online training workshop on use of modern technologies by journalists concluded

A two-day online training workshop as organized by the Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA), a non- government organisation dedicated to monitor governance and electoral reforms concluded here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A two-day online training workshop as organized by the Democratic education and Accountability (TDEA), a non- government organisation dedicated to monitor governance and electoral reforms concluded here on Tuesday.

This training was conducted in collaboration with civil society organization, Punjab Farmers Development Organization ( FDO) working in South Punjab, for journalists' capacity building by exposing them to modern tools and techniques widely operated across the globe.

A large number of journalists from both print and electronic media organisations participated to attend brief lectures delivered by Waqar Gillani, the master trainer who shared media laws and ethics, rights and responsibilities of the journalists.

He said sadly the coronavirus had disrupted society but the journalist community similar to health experts has had to put up a constant struggle to present their findings accurately without compromising set SOPs even for a minute level.

He also shared his knowledge about the use of digital tools by the journalists to enhance their working skills to survive financially amid on-going 2nd phase of the pandemic.

Journalists Salman Raza from APP, Rafique Qureshi from Daily Ausaf, Tariq Qureshi, Mumtaz Niazi from Express TV, Shazia from KTN, Palwasha from Royal tv presented their input during brief discussion concluded in couple of days training.

At end of workshop, Asad Mumtaz group editor of Daily Aftab and Zahra Sajjad Zaidi, the board member of FDO distributed certificates among journalists. Ali Azhar, Project Coordinator and Mian Tauqeer Talib District Mobilizer of FDO participated in the event concluded at local hotel here.