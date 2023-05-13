UrduPoint.com

Two-day Orakzai Spring Festival Begins

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Two-day Orakzai Spring Festival begins

A two-day Jashan-e-Baharan festival, jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Authority (KPCTA), Tourism Wing and Pakistan Army, started in Kharasha-Khwa Stori Khel Orakzai tribal district on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A two-day Jashan-e-Baharan festival, jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Authority (KPCTA), Tourism Wing and Pakistan Army, started in Kharasha-Khwa Stori Khel Orakzai tribal district on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Director General Forests, Tahir Orakzai, and attended by Deputy Commissioner Tayab Abdullah, Commandant Orakzai Scouts Colonel Muhammad Tasneem Khan, Project Director Ishtiaq Ahmad and Tourism officials.

The festival aimed to introduce the tourism sector as an industry in the Orakzai merged district and invite tourists to explore the beauty of the area and experience the traditions and culture of the Orakzai district.

A large number of people, including children, attended the event and enjoyed the festival. Stalls were set up in the festival to highlight the rich traditions of the area, besides pavilions of local cuisines and items representing the traditions of the five provinces.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahir Orakzai said that the event would project a positive image of the area and open new vistas of development for the local people. He added that Orakzai has abundant places of tourist attractions that need to be explored.

He also mentioned that KPCTA was doing a tremendous job promoting the tourism industry and has taken remarkable steps for the facilitation of tourists visiting the Orakzai district.

Various events, including the Khattak dance, Paragliding, Motorcycle race, Marathon race, Jeep race, Tent-Paging, Karate, horse dance and camel dance were also held during the festival.

KPCTA also set up stalls of truck art, Cultural Dresses, Antique Jewellery, Charsadda Khadar, Charsadda Chappal, Karakul caps and paintings. Prizes were distributed among the winners of various games.

It is worth mentioning that KPCTA has arranged different events in collaboration with Pakistan Army and locals to promote tourism and project a soft image of the area worldwide. These events would help invite tourists to the area and create economic opportunities for the locals.

KPCTA has opened the Orakzai district for tourists with the help of the Pakistan Army and the district administration before Eid, and more than 150,000 tourists have visited various areas of Orakzai so far. Sessions of training have also been arranged for local youth, enabling them to work as tourist guides and boost economic activities.

The festival would also disseminate the message in the world that peace has been restored in the area with the joint efforts of the Pakistan Army, law enforcement agencies, police, local elders, and people.

KPCTA has also introduced Samana Top, Nanwar Cave and Sampogh Top as tourist destinations and the majority of work on the installation of camping pods has been completed.

Facilitation centers and rest areas have also been established for tourists and information-providing boards have been installed for them.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Job Marathon Samana Charsadda Event Industry Top Jeep Race

Recent Stories

First anniversary of loss of Khalifa bin Zayed, th ..

First anniversary of loss of Khalifa bin Zayed, the leader who championed empowe ..

11 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank seeks to promote financi ..

Emirates Development Bank seeks to promote financial inclusion of SMEs

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah TV documentary spotlights on nature haven, ..

Sharjah TV documentary spotlights on nature haven, Sir Bu Nair

12 minutes ago
 EU&#039;s imports in high-tech products worth €4 ..

EU&#039;s imports in high-tech products worth €482 billion, exports at €446 ..

12 minutes ago
 Shams Hamzazai calls Balochistan govt to resolve p ..

Shams Hamzazai calls Balochistan govt to resolve public issues on priority basis ..

6 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Japan’s Special Envoy ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Japan’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.