Two-day Orientation Held To Strengthen IPC Practices In 21 KP Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A two-day orientation session was conducted here for administrators and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) for focal persons from 21 secondary and tertiary care hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The initiative, supported by the National Institute of Health (NIH), aimed to enhance IPC practices in accordance with National Guidelines.

The training session focused on minimizing healthcare-associated infections (HCAIs) and reducing treatment costs by implementing standardized infection control protocols, said a press release.

As part of this initiative, NIH conducted baseline assessments and build staff capacity to ensure the sustainable implementation of IPC measures in healthcare facilities.

Hospital administrators and IPC focal persons were equipped with essential skills to enforce best practices, improve patient safety, and strengthen infection control systems.

