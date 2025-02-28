Two-day Orientation Held To Strengthen IPC Practices In 21 KP Hospitals
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A two-day orientation session was conducted here for administrators and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) for focal persons from 21 secondary and tertiary care hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The initiative, supported by the National Institute of Health (NIH), aimed to enhance IPC practices in accordance with National Guidelines.
The training session focused on minimizing healthcare-associated infections (HCAIs) and reducing treatment costs by implementing standardized infection control protocols, said a press release.
As part of this initiative, NIH conducted baseline assessments and build staff capacity to ensure the sustainable implementation of IPC measures in healthcare facilities.
Hospital administrators and IPC focal persons were equipped with essential skills to enforce best practices, improve patient safety, and strengthen infection control systems.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police conduct search operation6 minutes ago
-
Two-day orientation held to strengthen IPC practices in 21 KP hospitals6 minutes ago
-
KP CM orders spring afforestation drive to green urban areas16 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in trolley bike collision16 minutes ago
-
Two food points fined over violation:16 minutes ago
-
34 gamblers nabbed46 minutes ago
-
Two drug supplier women nabbed56 minutes ago
-
District Development Committee meeting held in Abbottabad56 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHS, Shweki to review facilities for students1 hour ago
-
Monitoring desk set up to control price hike in Ramazan2 hours ago
-
PNS YARMOOK participates in international defence exhibitions2 hours ago
-
Refreshment centre theft accused arrested with booty2 hours ago