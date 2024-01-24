Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

The two-day workshop of officials of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) began at the National Assembly on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The two-day workshop of officials of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) began at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The officials from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Iran, and Pakistan, along with the PAECO Secretariat, attended the workshop.

During the inaugural session, the participants delved into the crucial theme of 'Understanding the Role of Parliamentary Services.'

Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) Muhammad Anwar provided a comprehensive overview of legislative and non-legislative procedures, setting the stage for enhanced parliamentary liaison.

A knowledge-sharing session on 'Ease of Doing Business and Need for Reforms in Legislation' explored international best practices, empowering participants to identify areas of concern and formulate effective trade-related policies.

The day concluded with Nadeem Ahsan moderating a session on adapting best practices to strengthen economic cooperation among PAECO member states, emphasizing parliamentary contributions within the organization's mandate.

On the second day of the workshop, the participants will primarily focus on the establishment, functioning, and strengthening of parliamentary forums and friendship groups, with an emphasis on collective efforts.

"This workshop signifies a pivotal moment for PAECO member parliaments, aligning efforts for collective economic growth and progress through enhanced cooperation," an NA news release said.