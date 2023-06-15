UrduPoint.com

Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations To Begin In Tehran From Saturday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan will lead Pakistani delegation while the Iranian side will be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2023) The two-day 12th round of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations will begin in Tehran from Saturday.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan will lead Pakistani delegation while the Iranian side will be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

While reviewing the progress on implementation of decisions of last session, the two sides will review all aspects of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations covering political, economic, trade, investment, border security, education, climate change and culture domains.

They will also hold discussions on regional situation particularly Afghanistan, Kashmir, resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties and regional peace and stability.

Discussion on progress on institutional frameworks to promote ongoing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest will also be the part of the bilateral political consultations.

In Tehran, Foreign Secretary will call on the Iranian Foreign Minister and address the Institute of Political and International Studies.

He would also hold meeting with Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Chairman of Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group.

