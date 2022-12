Two-day Pak Pharma Expo begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The 14th two-day Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo started at Pak-China Friendship Centre here Wednesday. Asim Rauf, Chief Executive Officer, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) inaugurated the exhibition as chief guest.

An international conference was also held as part of this event with the theme "Pharma Export Way Forward - Opportunities and Challenges." Syed Farooq Bukhari, Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), and Chief Executive Mediflow Pharmaceuticals, Arshad Mahmood, Chairman of PPMA North and Dr. Sh. Kaiser Waheed, President Medisure Lab Pakistan and former Chairman PPMA joined the inaugural ceremony.

Hamid Raza, CEO of Neutro Pharma and former Chairman PPMA, Arshad Mahmood, Usman Shaukat, Director Bio Labs, Aman Allah Sheikh, CEO of Davis Pharmaceuticals, Dr.

Faisal Q. Khokhar, Executive Director Remington Pharmaceuticals Industries, and Dr. Uzair Nagra, CEO Medi Search Pharma participated as panelists of the discussion.

The exhibition focuses on pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, chemicals, laboratory equipment, packaging material, analytical equipment, environmental control, pharmaceutical consultants, hospital, and health equipment manufacturers, ambulance and rescue vehicles manufacturers, surgical equipment, fire alarm and equipment, hospital consumables, and accessories.

Around 50 exhibitors participated in this exhibition, including foreign companies from China, Taiwan, Turkey, and Germany.