UrduPoint.com

Two-day Pak Pharma, Healthcare Expo To Start Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

The 14th two-day Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo will start here on Wednesday at Pak-China Friendship Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The 14th two-day Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo will start here on Wednesday at Pak-China Friendship Centre.

The international conference will also be held as part of this event with the theme "Pharma Export Way Forward - Opportunities and Challenges." Asim Rauf, Chief Executive Officer, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) will inaugurate the exhibition as chief guest.

Syed Farooq Bukhari, Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), and Chief Executive Mediflow Pharmaceuticals, Arshad Mahmood, Chairman of PPMA North and Dr. Sh. Kaiser Waheed, President Medisure Lab Pakistan and former Chairman PPMA will join the inagural ceremony.

Hamid Raza, CEO of Neutro Pharma and former Chairman PPMA, Arshad Mahmood, Usman Shaukat, Director Bio Labs, Aman Allah Sheikh, CEO of Davis Pharmaceuticals, Dr.

Faisal Q. Khokhar, Executive Director Remington Pharmaceuticals Industries, and Dr. Uzair Nagra, CEO Medi Search Pharma will participate as panelists of the discussion.

The exhibition will focus on pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, chemicals, laboratory equipment, packaging material, analytical equipment, environmental control, pharmaceutical consultants, hospital, and health equipment manufacturers, ambulance and rescue vehicles manufacturers, surgical equipment, fire alarm and equipment, hospital consumables, and accessories.

Around 50 exhibitors will participate in this exhibition, including foreign companies from China, Taiwan, Turkey, and Germany.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Turkey China Vehicles Germany Event From

Recent Stories

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

4 minutes ago
 Germany Failed to Indicate Plans to Use Druzhba Pi ..

Germany Failed to Indicate Plans to Use Druzhba Pipeline for Kazakh Oil - Transn ..

4 minutes ago
 UK ambulance workers ready to join widening strike ..

UK ambulance workers ready to join widening strikes

4 minutes ago
 EU Must Financially Support Moldova This Winter - ..

EU Must Financially Support Moldova This Winter - EU Parliament President

4 minutes ago
 Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls ..

Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls

8 minutes ago
 EU opens antitrust probe into Broadcom buying VMwa ..

EU opens antitrust probe into Broadcom buying VMware

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.