Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The 14th two-day Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo will start here on Wednesday at Pak-China Friendship Centre.

The international conference will also be held as part of this event with the theme "Pharma Export Way Forward - Opportunities and Challenges." Asim Rauf, Chief Executive Officer, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) will inaugurate the exhibition as chief guest.

Syed Farooq Bukhari, Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), and Chief Executive Mediflow Pharmaceuticals, Arshad Mahmood, Chairman of PPMA North and Dr. Sh. Kaiser Waheed, President Medisure Lab Pakistan and former Chairman PPMA will join the inagural ceremony.

Hamid Raza, CEO of Neutro Pharma and former Chairman PPMA, Arshad Mahmood, Usman Shaukat, Director Bio Labs, Aman Allah Sheikh, CEO of Davis Pharmaceuticals, Dr.

Faisal Q. Khokhar, Executive Director Remington Pharmaceuticals Industries, and Dr. Uzair Nagra, CEO Medi Search Pharma will participate as panelists of the discussion.

The exhibition will focus on pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, chemicals, laboratory equipment, packaging material, analytical equipment, environmental control, pharmaceutical consultants, hospital, and health equipment manufacturers, ambulance and rescue vehicles manufacturers, surgical equipment, fire alarm and equipment, hospital consumables, and accessories.

Around 50 exhibitors will participate in this exhibition, including foreign companies from China, Taiwan, Turkey, and Germany.