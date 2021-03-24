UrduPoint.com
Two-day Pakistan Day Exhibition Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

Two-day Pakistan Day exhibition concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A two-day exhibition organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting concluded here on Wednesday and showcased photographs of historical significance.

The two-day exhibition, organized in collaboration with Nazria-e-Pakistan Council, was inaugurated by Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Shibli Faraz at Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9.

The exhibition highlighted struggle and role of Muslim leaders and people in creation of Pakistan and emphasized that new generation should understand its need and difficulties faced by founding fathers of the country.

Over 100 rare photographs and paintings of Father of the Nation, Thinker of Pakistan and other prominent leaders of Pakistan movement, besides chronology of events leading to creation of Pakistan were displayed in the exhibition.

The photographs and painting sketches were prepared by Art and Design Section of DEMP.

The artists who prepared these photographs and paintings included Waseem Akhtar, M Iftikhar and Mazhar Alam.

Meanwhile, officials of DEMP said that a large number of people visited the exhibition particularly students of various schools. The visitors lauded efforts of DEMP with the hope that such activities would continue to educate people of their rich history.

The purpose of exhibition was to create awareness in youth about everlasting struggle during Pakistan movement.

A documentary on freedom struggle, prepared by DEMP was also shown at the exhibition.

A new national song was also launched at inauguration ceremony which was produced by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP).

