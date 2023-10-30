Two- day 'Pakistan Literature 2023' festival concludes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A two-day "Pakistan Literature Festival 2023" with the joint cooperation of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and IBA University Sukkur Monday concluded after a discussion and suggestions on the science and literature, culture, history and movement of Sindh.

The people including well-known writers, poets, singers, university students, participated in large numbers, literary sessions, debates, discussions with literary and political figures, including mushaira, musical programs, books, clothes and colors reflecting Sindhi culture. Handicrafts stalls became the center of attention of the participants.

In the closing ceremony, President Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Mayor Sukkur Arslan islam Sheikh, Chairman District Council Kumail Haider Shah, Vice Chancellor IBA Dr. Asif Ahmad Sheikh, President Sukkur Arts Council Mumtaz Bukhari, Senior actor Munawar Saeed, Mustafa Kamal, senior journalist Sohail Waraich, Ghazi Salahuddin, educationist Dr. Jafar Ahmed, Dr. Adal Soomro, Fazlullah Qureshi, CEO Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro and others were present.

Renowned actress, Dr Huma Mir moderator the event.

President Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmad Shah speaking the occasion said that the people of Sukkur had given a great welcome to the Pakistan Literature Festival, adding that Writers and poets were our national asset.

"We should appreciate them," he said and added that he was grateful to IBA University Sukkur, Mayor Sukkur and Chairman District Council Sukkur for supporting the event.

Vice Chancellor IBA University Sukkur Professor Dr. Asif Ahmed Sheikh said that considering the success of the festival, we will bring the festival to Sukkur again in February.

The youth wish that this series should continue and if they come next time they should bring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan with them, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Islam Sheikh said that this Pakistan Literature Festival is being mentioned in the whole world, not the whole of Sindh, not the whole of Pakistan. Give us the opportunity to become good Pakistanis with the Muslim Ummah, may Allah destroy those who are doing atrocities on Palestine.

At the PLF Sukkur, the poetry of famous poet Tehzeeb Hafi and Ali Zareon was loved by the youth, while the one-to-one session of famous singer Asim Azhar entertained a large number of youth in the late night of Sunday.

The festival concluded with a musical concert in which renowned singer Asim Azhar, Saif Samijo, Wahab Bugti, ACMA band had a large number of fans present and enjoyed the wonderful performances while Sound of Kolachi, Faqeer Allah Rakhio, Faqeer Ayaz, Jahanzeb Shah and Aslan Shaikh also performed their magic.