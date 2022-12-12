Two-day "Peace Fair 2022" at UoP from Dec 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A two-day "Peace Fair 2022" event would start at the University of Peshawar (UoP) on December 13 under the auspices of the Department of International Relations and International Relations Student Association.

The purpose of this ongoing event was to promote religious harmony through cultural diversity, empower the youth of the province and strengthen law and order.

The co-sponsored of the event were ISPR, the Department of Information and Public Relations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Department of Youth Affairs and Hayat Marketing.

KP Minister for sports, Science and Information Technology and food Muhammad Atif Khan, Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Information and Public Relations Muhammad Ali Saif and CFO Al-Hayat Marketing officials, intellectuals of the province, teachers and students would attend the fair.

In the event, an effort would be made to create awareness for the promotion of religious harmony, peace and brotherhood among the youth of the province through cultural diversity besides projecting a positive side of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province before the world.