UrduPoint.com

Two-day "Peace Fair 2022" At UoP From Dec 13

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Two-day "Peace Fair 2022" at UoP from Dec 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A two-day "Peace Fair 2022" event would start at the University of Peshawar (UoP) on December 13 under the auspices of the Department of International Relations and International Relations Student Association.

The purpose of this ongoing event was to promote religious harmony through cultural diversity, empower the youth of the province and strengthen law and order.

The co-sponsored of the event were ISPR, the Department of Information and Public Relations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Department of Youth Affairs and Hayat Marketing.

KP Minister for sports, Science and Information Technology and food Muhammad Atif Khan, Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Information and Public Relations Muhammad Ali Saif and CFO Al-Hayat Marketing officials, intellectuals of the province, teachers and students would attend the fair.

In the event, an effort would be made to create awareness for the promotion of religious harmony, peace and brotherhood among the youth of the province through cultural diversity besides projecting a positive side of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province before the world.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Sports Law And Order ISPR Student Muhammad Ali December Event

Recent Stories

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

38 minutes ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

52 minutes ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

1 hour ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

2 hours ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.