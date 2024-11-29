Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

(@Abdulla99267510)

Imaan Mazari approaches moves plea and submits that Mattiullah Jan was arrested in a false and fabricated case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2024) The two-day physical remand of journalist Matiullah Jan was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday.

Advocate Imaan Mazari filed the petition and submitted that Matiullah Jan was arrested in a false and fabricated case.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) condemned the abduction of journalist Matiullah Jan and the FIR, describing the case as absurd and full of lies.

The association stated that the arrest of Matiullah Jan is an attack on press freedom and demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

They also called for the immediate dismissal of the case and the release of Matiullah Jan.

Journalist Matiullah Jan was arrested from the E-9 checkpoint in Islamabad and taken to the Margalla Police Station.

According to the registered FIR, Matiullah Jan's vehicle was signaled to stop at an Islamabad checkpoint on the night of November 28. However, the vehicle hit and injured Constable Mudassir, who was on duty.

When the vehicle stopped, Matiullah Jan allegedly snatched the officer's government weapon and threatened to kill him, while the accused was reportedly under the influence of drugs.

It is important to note that the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had approved a two-day physical remand for Matiullah Jan in a case related to the alleged recovery of ice (a type of drug). Matiullah Jan was arrested by the Islamabad police on the night of the 28th.