UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Police Training Programme Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:04 AM

Two-day Police training programme concludes

A two-day training programme for male and female officials of Islamabad police was held at the Police Lines Headquarters here so as to train the personnel in line with the scientific needs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) A two-day training programme for male and female officials of Islamabad police was held at the Police Lines Headquarters here so as to train the personnel in line with the scientific needs.

Prominent personalities from different walks of life delivered lectures on gender protection so that the personnel could perform their duty in a better way. They also shared their experiences with the personnel. The purpose of the training was to provide basic training to the personnel, especially those associated with the Gender Protection Unit and helpline-8090. Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Malika Bukhari graced the ceremony as chief guest. She congratulated Inspector General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman for launching the Gender Protection Unit and helpline-8090 to help out women and children in distress. She termed the initiative a step in the right direction. She recognized that the Islamabad police were being reformed and steps were being taken to promote community relationships so as to resolve the problems being faced by the residents.

She said that Islamabad police were emerging as a model for the provinces as well.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that Islamabad police has started several programmes to facilitate the citizens and added those in the pipeline would also be completed soon. He thanked the participants, especially the experts for sharing their experiences with the personnel. He hoped that such training programmes would continue in future so as to polish the talent of the personnel. Towards the culmination of the ceremony, the IGP distributed police shields among the guests. DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar, AIG (Operations) Khurram Rasheed, ASP Amna Baig and Principal Police Training School Tahir Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion, according to the police officials.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Male Women From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 173.57 million

1 minute ago

Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government ..

9 minutes ago

Covid-19 Vaccination Center set up at Arfa Softwar ..

18 minutes ago

PM’s green initiatives bring laurels for Pakista ..

22 minutes ago

NEC approves development outlay Rs2.1tr for next f ..

22 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 8, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.