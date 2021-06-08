Two-day Police training programme concludes

A two-day training programme for male and female officials of Islamabad police was held at the Police Lines Headquarters here so as to train the personnel in line with the scientific needs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) A two-day training programme for male and female officials of Islamabad police was held at the Police Lines Headquarters here so as to train the personnel in line with the scientific needs.

Prominent personalities from different walks of life delivered lectures on gender protection so that the personnel could perform their duty in a better way. They also shared their experiences with the personnel. The purpose of the training was to provide basic training to the personnel, especially those associated with the Gender Protection Unit and helpline-8090. Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Malika Bukhari graced the ceremony as chief guest. She congratulated Inspector General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman for launching the Gender Protection Unit and helpline-8090 to help out women and children in distress. She termed the initiative a step in the right direction. She recognized that the Islamabad police were being reformed and steps were being taken to promote community relationships so as to resolve the problems being faced by the residents.

She said that Islamabad police were emerging as a model for the provinces as well.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that Islamabad police has started several programmes to facilitate the citizens and added those in the pipeline would also be completed soon. He thanked the participants, especially the experts for sharing their experiences with the personnel. He hoped that such training programmes would continue in future so as to polish the talent of the personnel. Towards the culmination of the ceremony, the IGP distributed police shields among the guests. DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar, AIG (Operations) Khurram Rasheed, ASP Amna Baig and Principal Police Training School Tahir Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion, according to the police officials.