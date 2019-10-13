Two-day Polio awareness function concludes at Fatima Jinnah Park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A two-day Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme's awareness event 'one vision Initiative' concluded here on Sunday at Fatima Jinnah Park.

The event was organized to raise awareness among public on the eradication of the disease from the country and due role of every citizen in disease sensitization.

The 'one vision initiative' was an advocacy initiative under which different activities were arranged to attract the citizens particularly parents and children of the Federal capital for having their participatory role in polio eradication.

The citizens were given free car stickers to post on their vehicles with slogan 'I am Eradicating Polio'.

The event drew attention of thousands of citizens from across the city, helping to raise awareness about Pakistan's efforts to eradicate polio and the dangers and risks of the virus.

People from different walks of life attended the event in large number and showed their full support to the cause. They also assured to take responsibility of spreading the message of polio free Pakistan on social media.

Addressing the participants of the event, famous singer Faakhir Mehmood expressed his solidarity with the programme and emphasized the importance of eradicating polio as a matter of national urgency.

He asked the citizens to come together to end the threat of the polio virus to Pakistan's children.

Prime Minister Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar Bin Atta said "Polio eradication is of utmost importance for the health and well-being of our nation's children, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this is done." He shared that such advocacy and awareness are being planned in different parts of the country, especially where refusals and resistance to the polio vaccine are predominant.

He said that polio is a highly infectious disease caused by polio virus mainly affecting children under the age of ten years. It invades the nervous system, and can cause paralysis or even death, he added.

He added while there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from the crippling disease.

"Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased," he said and added that repeated immunizations has protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.