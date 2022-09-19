UrduPoint.com

Two-day Pre-conference Workshop Kicks Off At AIOU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 05:32 PM

Two-day pre-conference workshop kicks off at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi will address the opening ceremony of the first three-day international conference on "Emerging Trends in English Language Teaching in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities" on Wednesday, September 21 at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Department of English, AIOU, Pakistan ELT Forum, and Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the US Embassy jointly organized a two-day pre-conference workshop in which an expert from US, Dr. Ivan Eubanks gave a detailed presentation on the topic of 'Academic Writing for Publication.

He explained in detail how to write, edit, and publicize the content in the paper. Dr. Ivan highlighted the importance of academic writing.

Project Director of Pakistan ELT Forum, Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan, and Incharge Department of English, AIOU, Dr. Malik Ajmal Gulzar also addressed the opening ceremony of the pre-conference workshop. Teachers and scholars of Pakistani universities attended the pre-conference workshop.

The participants of the workshop appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan ELT Forum. Conference Secretary, Dr. Rashida Imran said that organizing the international conference is a matter of pride for Allama Iqbal Open University.

Project Director, Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan said that this conference will play a very important role in highlighting the creative and teaching skills of English language teachers in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Iqbal Open University September From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" f ..

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" for deciding matters in London

15 minutes ago
 'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yas ..

'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yasmin Rashid responds to Rana Sa ..

28 minutes ago
 Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-li ..

Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-life

47 minutes ago
 IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR r ..

IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

1 hour ago
 Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.