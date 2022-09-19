Two-day pre-conference workshop kicks off at AIOU

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi will address the opening ceremony of the first three-day international conference on "Emerging Trends in English Language Teaching in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities" on Wednesday, September 21 at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Department of English, AIOU, Pakistan ELT Forum, and Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the US Embassy jointly organized a two-day pre-conference workshop in which an expert from US, Dr. Ivan Eubanks gave a detailed presentation on the topic of 'Academic Writing for Publication.

He explained in detail how to write, edit, and publicize the content in the paper. Dr. Ivan highlighted the importance of academic writing.

Project Director of Pakistan ELT Forum, Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan, and Incharge Department of English, AIOU, Dr. Malik Ajmal Gulzar also addressed the opening ceremony of the pre-conference workshop. Teachers and scholars of Pakistani universities attended the pre-conference workshop.

The participants of the workshop appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan ELT Forum. Conference Secretary, Dr. Rashida Imran said that organizing the international conference is a matter of pride for Allama Iqbal Open University.

Project Director, Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan said that this conference will play a very important role in highlighting the creative and teaching skills of English language teachers in the country.