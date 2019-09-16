Two-day regional conference on 'Trafficking in Persons, Smuggling of Migrants' starts

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) under the framework Global Action to Prevent and Address Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and the Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) in Asia and the Middle East, organized a two-day regional conference to combat TIP and the SOM here at local hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) under the framework Global Action to Prevent and Address Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and the Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) in Asia and the middle East, organized a two-day regional conference to combat TIP and the SOM here at local hotel.

Delegation from Afghanistan, Egypt, the islam Republic of Iran, Iraq, Morocco, and Nepal attending the regional conference. Representatives from several embassies and high commissions, UN agencies, international/ national organizations, civil society, private corporations and senior government officials from provincial police departments, Pakistan Railways Police, provincial line departments, academia and media participating in two-day conference to reiterate their commitment towards combating human trafficking.

Jeremy Milsom, representative, UNODC Pakistan welcomed the guests of the conference and informed the audience that, "Increased cooperation among agencies at local and provincial level has lead to an increase in the number of prosecutions and arrest traffickers and smugglers.

He said that new partners, such as the Pakistan Railways Police, identified during the implementation of GLO-ACT play an important role in controlling internal trafficking issues in Pakistan.

Ahmed Mukkarram, Additional Director General Immigration, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in his opening remarks said that "Committed to implementing FIA's mandate, we have taken concrete steps which include the enactment of laws on TIP and SOM in May 2018 as well as the significant restructuring of the agency, leading to the establishment of several new anti-human trafficking circles across Pakistan".

Highlighting the importance of civil society, Ms Anne Marchal, Charge d'Affaires a.i., Delegation of the Eurpean Union to Pakistan said, "International organizations, NGO, civil society and relevant agencies should also play their role in supporting national efforts to combat trafficking in human beings and migrant smuggling. The EU stands ready to continue its unwavering support to these efforts, which have been exemplified through the truly outstanding work carried out by GLO-ACT and its partner countries and the considerable progress which has been and will be made in eradicating and preventing these crimes."GLO-ACT Asia and the Middle East is a four-year 2018-2022) joint initiative by the European Union and UNODC implemented in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in five countries in the region of Asia and Middle East, including Pakistan.

The project reaffirms that combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling is of the highest importance for the EU and the United Nations as a whole.