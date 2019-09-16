UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Regional Conference On Trafficking In Persons And Smuggling Of Migrants Begins

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:48 PM

Two-day Regional Conference on Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants begins

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), under the framework of the Global Action to Prevent and Address Trafficking in Persons and the Smuggling of Migrants in Asia and the Middle East (GLO.ACT Asia and the Middle East), started a two-day regional conference with prime focus to combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and the Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) at the federal capital on Monday, says an official statement

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), under the framework of the Global Action to Prevent and Address Trafficking in Persons and the Smuggling of Migrants in Asia and the middle East (GLO.ACT Asia and the Middle East), started a two-day regional conference with prime focus to combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and the Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) at the federal capital on Monday, says an official statement..

"GLO.ACT-Asia and the Middle East is a four year (2018-2022) joint initiative by the European Union (EU) and UNODC implemented in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in five countries in the region of Asia and Middle East, including Pakistan", the statement released to the media Monday evening said.

The project reaffirms that combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling is of the highest importance for the EU and the United Nations as a whole, it said.

Mr Jeremy Milsom, Representative, UNODC Pakistan welcomed the guests of the conference and informed the audience that, "Increased cooperation among agencies at local and provincial level has lead to an increase in the number of prosecutions and arrest of traffickers and smugglers. New partners, such as the Pakistan Railways Police, identified during the implementation of GLO.ACT play an important role in controlling internal trafficking issues in Pakistan." Mr. Ahmed Mukkarram, Additional Director General Immigration, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said in his opening remarks, "Committed to implementing FIA's mandate, we have taken concrete steps which include the enactment of laws on Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in May 2018 as well as the significant restructuring of the agency, leading to the establishment of several new anti-human trafficking circles across Pakistan.

" Highlighting the importance of civil society, Ms. Anne Marchal, Charg d'Affaires a.i., Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan said, "International Organizations, NGOs, civil society, and relevant agencies should also play their part in supporting national efforts to combat trafficking in human beings and migrant smuggling. The EU stands ready to continue its unwavering support to these efforts, which have been exemplified through the truly outstanding work carried out by GLO.ACT and its partner countries and the considerable progress which has been and will be made in eradicating and preventing these crimes." Delegates from Afghanistan, Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Morocco and Nepal travelled to Pakistan to attend the Regional Conference. Representatives from several embassies and high commissions, UN Agencies, international/national Organizations, civil society, private corporations and senior government officials from provincial police departments, Pakistan Railways Police, provincial line departments, academia and media participated to reiterate their commitment towards combatting trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.

This conference was made possible with the financial support of the European Union, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Police United Nations Iran Drugs Egypt Civil Society Iraq European Union Progress Lead Morocco Nepal Middle East Federal Investigation Agency May 2018 Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Rai Taimoor orders for facilitating religious tour ..

2 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami hold rally to express solidarity w ..

2 minutes ago

Pentagon Confirms Allocating Additional $141.5Mln ..

2 minutes ago

No new hospital, health care units set up in ICT: ..

2 minutes ago

PTI gaining popularity in Gilgit-Baltistan: Zahid ..

10 minutes ago

66 dengue virus cases identified in AJK

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.