Two-day Regional Conference on Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants begins

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), under the framework of the Global Action to Prevent and Address Trafficking in Persons and the Smuggling of Migrants in Asia and the Middle East (GLO.ACT Asia and the Middle East), started a two-day regional conference with prime focus to combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and the Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) at the federal capital on Monday, says an official statement

"GLO.ACT-Asia and the Middle East is a four year (2018-2022) joint initiative by the European Union (EU) and UNODC implemented in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in five countries in the region of Asia and Middle East, including Pakistan", the statement released to the media Monday evening said.

The project reaffirms that combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling is of the highest importance for the EU and the United Nations as a whole, it said.

Mr Jeremy Milsom, Representative, UNODC Pakistan welcomed the guests of the conference and informed the audience that, "Increased cooperation among agencies at local and provincial level has lead to an increase in the number of prosecutions and arrest of traffickers and smugglers. New partners, such as the Pakistan Railways Police, identified during the implementation of GLO.ACT play an important role in controlling internal trafficking issues in Pakistan." Mr. Ahmed Mukkarram, Additional Director General Immigration, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said in his opening remarks, "Committed to implementing FIA's mandate, we have taken concrete steps which include the enactment of laws on Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in May 2018 as well as the significant restructuring of the agency, leading to the establishment of several new anti-human trafficking circles across Pakistan.

" Highlighting the importance of civil society, Ms. Anne Marchal, Charg d'Affaires a.i., Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan said, "International Organizations, NGOs, civil society, and relevant agencies should also play their part in supporting national efforts to combat trafficking in human beings and migrant smuggling. The EU stands ready to continue its unwavering support to these efforts, which have been exemplified through the truly outstanding work carried out by GLO.ACT and its partner countries and the considerable progress which has been and will be made in eradicating and preventing these crimes." Delegates from Afghanistan, Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Morocco and Nepal travelled to Pakistan to attend the Regional Conference. Representatives from several embassies and high commissions, UN Agencies, international/national Organizations, civil society, private corporations and senior government officials from provincial police departments, Pakistan Railways Police, provincial line departments, academia and media participated to reiterate their commitment towards combatting trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.

This conference was made possible with the financial support of the European Union, the statement concluded.