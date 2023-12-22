Two-day Regional Heads conference concludes at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Friday urged the Regional Heads of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) should create a "Reference Document Chart" in order to increase enrollment, strengthen student support system, improve examinations system and overall development of the university.

Addressing the closing session of a two-day Regional Heads Conference, he emphasized the need for transparency in all matters, including exams, and requested a report on the regional heads' success in meeting admission targets.

VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, said that any kind of irregularities or corruption would not be tolerated.

He emphasized the importance of providing excellent services to students, not only to retain them until they completed their program but also to encourage them to join future programs for themselves and their families.

He also announced that the "Performance Award" ceremony would be held in December every year.

Dr. Nasir urged regional heads to modernize the admission and examination system and assured to support them in implementing their suggestions.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan, assured the Vice Chancellor that they would improve student services and ensure transparency in the admissions and examination system.

In the closing session, the regional heads presented their recommendations to the Vice Chancellor.