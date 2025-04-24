Two-day Research Methodology Workshop Begins At Gujrat University
Published April 24, 2025
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A two-day training workshop on 'Research Methodology and Practical Training', organised by the Poverty Research Centre (PRC) at the University of Gujrat (UoG), commenced at the Hafiz Hayat Campus.
The workshop is being held in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is aimed at enhancing the research skills of MPhil and PhD scholars.
Around 30 research scholars from various departments of UoG are participating in the training sessions. The inaugural ceremony was attended by WHO Master Trainer Dr. Nafeesa Zafar, Sawera Farooq, and heads and chairpersons of several academic departments.
The event was hosted by PRC Director Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Naveed and Deputy Director Dr. Sami Ullah. Dr. Naveed emphasized that the ultimate goal of knowledge and research is to address local challenges and contribute to societal betterment.
He highlighted the importance of integrating modern theories and innovative methodologies to produce credible research outcomes that can effectively support policy development.Dr. Sami Ullah noted that while artificial intelligence is gaining importance across various fields, the collection of data for research purposes still heavily relies on human resources.
He underscored the role of fieldwork in highlighting social issues through data analysis and presenting viable solutions.The workshop aims to provide participants with practical insights into fieldwork techniques and the analytical study of data using the latest research concepts, particularly in the context of pressing health issues like polio in Pakistan, where effective monitoring of government funding and transparent research are crucial.
