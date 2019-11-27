Two-day road safety awareness camp concludes in Multan

The 2-day road safety awareness camp organized by city traffic police concluded here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The 2-day road safety awareness camp organized by city traffic police concluded here on Wednesday.

The camp was set-up at Dera Adda chowk in collaboration with Honda Atlas.

Chief traffic officer Huma Naseeb and traffic officer Qazafi Ehsanul Haq distributed side view mirrors, safety helmet along with correcting motorcycles head-lights, electric signals of road users during the camp.

CTO Huma Naseeb said that traffic police and masses could jointly reduce the road accidents rates. He urged the citizens to use safety helmet and side view mirrors while driving.

Incharge education unit inspector Javed Meo said that motorcycle riders should do driving by living in left lane and it could help to reduce accident ratio and smooth traffic flow.

Later, pamphlets and brushers were also distributed among the road users.