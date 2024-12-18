Open Menu

Two-day Safety Training At LESCO Regional Training Center Ends

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Two-day safety training at LESCO Regional Training Center ends

The Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) Human Resources Department has organized a two-day training programme for its officers, supervisors and linemen here at LESCO Regional Training Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) Human Resources Department has organized a two-day training programme for its officers, supervisors and linemen here at LESCO Regional Training Center.

According to LESCO spokesman here Wednesday, the company's HSE Safety Department hired Mansole HAB Company for the training. The closing session of the course was also attended by LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid, and Manager (Organization Development) Noman Ahsan.

The training course aimed at creating awareness among SDOs, supervisors and linemen about the safety system during normal day operations and any difficult situations so that they can use their skills through the techniques given in this regard and play an active role for the company.

Addressing the participants, the CEO said that all field officers and employees should adhere to the safety SOPs, adding that no matter how skilled the lineman is in the work, he should not work without safety measures. "We should focus the lineman on this matter and also train them on it. Before working on the line, take special care of safety. In addition to earthing the line from both sides, earth the neutral as well," he maintained.

It should be noted that the LESCO HR Department is engaged in organizing trainings workshops for officers and officials of various departments of LESCO on a regular basis so their performance for the company can be further improved.

At the end of the training session, certificates were also distributed among the participants.

Related Topics

Lahore Company All From LESCO

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Con ..

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..

20 minutes ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp for children

Police organizes blood donation camp for children

15 minutes ago
 2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile pho ..

2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered

15 minutes ago
 Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Clima ..

Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakista ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds ..

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..

21 minutes ago
 Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2 ..

Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2024

7 minutes ago
Motorways closed at various points due to fog

Motorways closed at various points due to fog

7 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather expected

Cold, dry weather expected

7 minutes ago
 509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be h ..

Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be held on Dec 19

7 minutes ago
 FDA promotes three employees

FDA promotes three employees

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal

Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan