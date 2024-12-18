Two-day safety training at LESCO Regional Training Center ends

The Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) Human Resources Department has organized a two-day training programme for its officers, supervisors and linemen here at LESCO Regional Training Center

According to LESCO spokesman here Wednesday, the company's HSE Safety Department hired Mansole HAB Company for the training. The closing session of the course was also attended by LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid, and Manager (Organization Development) Noman Ahsan.

The training course aimed at creating awareness among SDOs, supervisors and linemen about the safety system during normal day operations and any difficult situations so that they can use their skills through the techniques given in this regard and play an active role for the company.

Addressing the participants, the CEO said that all field officers and employees should adhere to the safety SOPs, adding that no matter how skilled the lineman is in the work, he should not work without safety measures. "We should focus the lineman on this matter and also train them on it. Before working on the line, take special care of safety. In addition to earthing the line from both sides, earth the neutral as well," he maintained.

It should be noted that the LESCO HR Department is engaged in organizing trainings workshops for officers and officials of various departments of LESCO on a regular basis so their performance for the company can be further improved.

At the end of the training session, certificates were also distributed among the participants.