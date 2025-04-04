Open Menu

Two-day Sanjh Sahit Festival From Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:32 PM

Two-day Sanjh Sahit festival from Saturday

The second Sanjh Sahit festival (Mela) is starting on Saturday, April 5, at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The second Sanjh Sahit festival (Mela) is starting on Saturday, April 5, at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC).

Organised by Sanjh Public Relations and Punjab Lok Sangat, the two-day festival will feature the launch of new books, discussions on serious issues being faced the country, as well as music, poetry and drama.

Book and food stalls will also be set up. This year's festival is dedicated to the renowned Punjabi poet Ustad Daman.

Amjad Saleem Minhas will inaugurate the festival and shed light on the aims and objectives of the festival.

Professor Dr. Ali Usman Qasmi will deliver the keynote address, while Director General PILAC Benish Fatima Sahi will deliver the presidential address.

In addition, the launch of the Punjabi story book Mas, Dr. Khalid Sohail's book Aman Ke Khaab on the Palestine/Israel conflict, Kalam Shiv Kumar Batalvi and Sanjha Qaida will also be launched.

There will be discussions on topics like PECA Act, democratic and personal freedoms, growing religious extremism in the region, and provincial water distribution: objections and solutions.

On the second day of the festival (Sunday), the Punjabi novel Goyal and the English book De-Securitize, De-Colonize, Industrialize will be launched.

There will be discussions on the topics of tolerance and intolerance in Punjabi stories, mother tongue (Pachukkar, Aj Te Bhalak), Pandu Wasib Da Rozgar, housing society or agricultural machinery, and what are we teaching in schools?

Renowned intellectuals of the country will participate in these discussions. The independent theater group will present the play "Keh Janan Main Koon". A poetry reading will be held under the chairmanship of renowned Punjabi poet Baba Najmi.

Recent Stories

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's b ..

Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustai ..

Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development

8 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens ..

DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems

8 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ rep ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation

8 minutes ago
 Mela Baharan begins

Mela Baharan begins

3 minutes ago
Turkiye condemns Israeli ministers’ provocative ..

Turkiye condemns Israeli ministers’ provocative statements

3 minutes ago
 EU, IOM agree to enhance joint partnerships, coope ..

EU, IOM agree to enhance joint partnerships, cooperation

2 hours ago
 19 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Y ..

19 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis, dozens more injured

2 hours ago
 Two-day Sanjh Sahit festival from Saturday

Two-day Sanjh Sahit festival from Saturday

3 minutes ago
 Helpline activated for women protection

Helpline activated for women protection

2 hours ago
 46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhu ..

46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed in Abbottabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan