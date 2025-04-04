Two-day Sanjh Sahit Festival From Saturday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:32 PM
The second Sanjh Sahit festival (Mela) is starting on Saturday, April 5, at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC)
Organised by Sanjh Public Relations and Punjab Lok Sangat, the two-day festival will feature the launch of new books, discussions on serious issues being faced the country, as well as music, poetry and drama.
Book and food stalls will also be set up. This year's festival is dedicated to the renowned Punjabi poet Ustad Daman.
Amjad Saleem Minhas will inaugurate the festival and shed light on the aims and objectives of the festival.
Professor Dr. Ali Usman Qasmi will deliver the keynote address, while Director General PILAC Benish Fatima Sahi will deliver the presidential address.
In addition, the launch of the Punjabi story book Mas, Dr. Khalid Sohail's book Aman Ke Khaab on the Palestine/Israel conflict, Kalam Shiv Kumar Batalvi and Sanjha Qaida will also be launched.
There will be discussions on topics like PECA Act, democratic and personal freedoms, growing religious extremism in the region, and provincial water distribution: objections and solutions.
On the second day of the festival (Sunday), the Punjabi novel Goyal and the English book De-Securitize, De-Colonize, Industrialize will be launched.
There will be discussions on the topics of tolerance and intolerance in Punjabi stories, mother tongue (Pachukkar, Aj Te Bhalak), Pandu Wasib Da Rozgar, housing society or agricultural machinery, and what are we teaching in schools?
Renowned intellectuals of the country will participate in these discussions. The independent theater group will present the play "Keh Janan Main Koon". A poetry reading will be held under the chairmanship of renowned Punjabi poet Baba Najmi.
