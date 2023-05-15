Two-day SAR training concluded

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A two-day training workshop on "Self-Assessment Report Writing" concluded at Northwest school of Medicine here on Monday.

The workshop was organized by the Quality Enhancement Cell of Northwest School of Medicine at Auditorium Hall for program team members to facilitate them in writing Self Assessment Reports (SAR) of academic and clinical programmes.

The resource person for the workshop was Dr. Syeda Asia Bukhari, Director, Khyber Medical University ) Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC).

The workshop was appreciated by the participants.

On the last day, Chairman Alliance Healthcare Professor Dr. Muhammad Tariq Khan attended the closing ceremony as a special guest and distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.

Principal Professor Dr. Noor ul Iman also addressed the opening ceremony of the workshop.

She appreciated the role of QEC and assured the department of its full support in organizing such events and workshops.

At the end of the workshop, Focal Person QEC Dr. Neelum Ali thanked the Chief Guest, Principal, Resource Person of the workshop, participants and management of the workshop.