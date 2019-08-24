UrduPoint.com
Two-day Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally Begins In Skardu

Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:15 PM

Two-day Sarfaranga cold desert jeep rally begins in Skardu

A two-day Sarfaranga cold desert jeep rally started in Skardu on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :A two-day Sarfaranga cold desert jeep rally started in Skardu on Saturday.

Seventy jeep racers and forty bikers are participating in the rally, reported Radio Pakistan.

All arrangements for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the two-day rally have been completed.

Local cultural music, polo match and local art exhibition are also part of the Sarfaranga main event.

