Two-Day selection board concluded at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :A two-day selection board meeting was held in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

Board members MPA Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Professor Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Registrar Professor Dr. Moazzam Jameel, Additional Registrar Arif Ramooz, and subject experts from different universities participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, interviews were conducted with the candidates of the Department of Psychology for the post of professor. Interviews were conducted with the candidates of the Department of Media Studies and the Department of Architecture for the post of associate professor.

For the post of assistant professor, interviews were conducted with the candidates of the Department of Parasitology, Poultry Science, Law and Animal Breeding Genetics, while for the post of lecturer, interviews were conducted with the candidates of the Department of education Research and Evaluation, National Research and Intercropping Technology Center, while on the second-day Interviews were conducted for the administrative branch personnel for the post of admin officer.