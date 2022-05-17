Two-day seminar ended at PMAS-AAUR

(@FahadShabbir)

A two-day seminar organized by the Department of Farm Machinery and Precision Engineering, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology ended here on Tuesday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The topics of the seminar were tractor mechanics, principles of efficient tractor operation and environmental impact of diesel exhaust, its remedies and EPA standards.

Faculty members of different institutes/faculties, final year students of engineering, and field engineers of agricultural engineering departments of Rawalpindi and Peshawar attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of PMAS- PMAS-AAUR Engr. Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, in his address emphasised the industry-academia linkages to address the challenges being faced by our farmers. He shed light on the project process pertaining to precision agriculture.

He stated that the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Department of Farm Machinery and Precision Engineering was working to indigenize gadgets used under the "internet of things" and Geographic Information Systems to develop an economical solution to provide early weather warnings and crop-related instructions to the farmers.

He said that the focus of the Agricultural Engineering faculty is to ensure food security by developing simple and economical solutions for the farming community.

The Vice-Chancellor eulogized the hard work of the organizers of the seminar and reiterated his commitment to leave no stone unturned to bring this University at par with the standards of world-leading international universities by providing a congenial environment for the researchers to find the best solutions for the agriculture in the country which is hard-pressed due to small landholdings and growing population.

The seminar ended with the award of certificates to the participants.