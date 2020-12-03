UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Seminar On 'Mental Health System' Kick-started

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:29 PM

Two-day seminar on 'Mental Health System' kick-started

Two-day training course/Seminar titled "Strengthening the Interface between Criminal Justice System and Mental Health System" commenced here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Two-day training course/Seminar titled "Strengthening the Interface between Criminal Justice System and Mental Health System" commenced here on Thursday.

The seminar which held at the Sindh Judicial academy, was attended by Judges, lawyers, police officers and mental health officers.

Dr. Khuram Khan consultant Forensic Psychiatrist, The State Hospital, Garstairs, NHS, Scotland addressed the first day of seminar on topic "Mental Health Act- Pakistan's Legislation, Guidelines for Professionals to manage (Legally and Medically), People with Mental Health Disorders and Mentally Disordered Defenders." He said that the first and foremost responsibility of psychiatrists was to advise the officers of courts if the accused had committed the crime under any mental disorder or not.

Dr. Khuram maintained that for the purpose assessment of any suspected patient with mental disorder, the psychiatrist had powers under Section 10, 11, 12 and 13 of The Sindh Mental Health Act 2013 to detain. However, he said, the psychiatrists must brief the courts that why the detention of suspected patient was must.

He also explained the audiences about how to assess if a person was fit for trial or not by assessing his capacities. He said the capacity was not a constant phenomenon, as the mental illnesses also caused capacity impairment.

He also briefed the audiences about which disorders fell under the scope of Sindh Mental Health Act.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Lawyers Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi king on deat ..

31 minutes ago

OPEC and allies to meet to thrash out cuts deal

2 minutes ago

PIMS employees protest continues

2 minutes ago

European stocks slip on poor data

2 minutes ago

Gold price declines Rs300 to Rs110,500 per tola 03 ..

16 minutes ago

GB Govt warns to close all private educational ins ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.