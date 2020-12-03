Two-day seminar on 'Mental Health System' kick-started

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Two-day training course/Seminar titled "Strengthening the Interface between Criminal Justice System and Mental Health System" commenced here on Thursday.

The seminar which held at the Sindh Judicial academy, was attended by Judges, lawyers, police officers and mental health officers.

Dr. Khuram Khan consultant Forensic Psychiatrist, The State Hospital, Garstairs, NHS, Scotland addressed the first day of seminar on topic "Mental Health Act- Pakistan's Legislation, Guidelines for Professionals to manage (Legally and Medically), People with Mental Health Disorders and Mentally Disordered Defenders." He said that the first and foremost responsibility of psychiatrists was to advise the officers of courts if the accused had committed the crime under any mental disorder or not.

Dr. Khuram maintained that for the purpose assessment of any suspected patient with mental disorder, the psychiatrist had powers under Section 10, 11, 12 and 13 of The Sindh Mental Health Act 2013 to detain. However, he said, the psychiatrists must brief the courts that why the detention of suspected patient was must.

He also explained the audiences about how to assess if a person was fit for trial or not by assessing his capacities. He said the capacity was not a constant phenomenon, as the mental illnesses also caused capacity impairment.

He also briefed the audiences about which disorders fell under the scope of Sindh Mental Health Act.