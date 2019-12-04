Two-day Seminar Titled "Film Making & Documentary Screening" Concludes In FJWU

(@imziishan)

A two-day seminar "Film Making & Documentary Screening" organized by Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Human Rights Film Festivalwith collaboration of United Nation concluded here Wednesday

On the first day a workshop was conducted in Film &DocumentaryMaking and second day a Documentary "Facing the Dragons" was screened.

Senator President Women Wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e- insaaf, SeemiIzdi and Ambassador of Netherlands Nabil Tauati expressed his gratitude towards the people of Pakistan for their hospitality and talked about discrimination of women all over the world and how they don't get equally paid as men.

Nabil Tauati said, "We should be the 'voice of victims' i.e. who face different challenges in different aspects of life e.g. job, home, education, patriarchal society etc".