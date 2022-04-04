UrduPoint.com

Two-day Seminar, Workshop On PASTIC Held At IUB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :A two-day seminar and training workshop on "PASTIC Developed Tools: Roadmap for Open Science and Training Workshop on PASTIC Koha Cloud" was held at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).

The event was organized by the Department of library and Information Science with the collaboration of Pakistan Scientific & Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Library, Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

The vice chancellor IUB Eng. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob was the chief guest of the opening ceremony and Director General PASTIC Prof. Dr. Akram Sheikh was the guest of honor.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti welcomed the guests and highlighted the transformation,achievements of the IUB, the importance of PASTIC efforts for resource sharing and skill development of LIS professionals.

She thanked the PASTIC for collaborative programs with the university.

Director General, PASTIC Prof. Dr. Akram Sheikh briefly introduced the PASTIC projects, particularly the Consortium of Science and Technology and Research & Development Libraries of Pakistan (CSTRDLP), PASTIC KOHA Cloud, and PakCat.

He mentioned that PASTIC is committed to working with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

VC IUB Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob lauded the efforts of Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti for organizing the seminar and training workshop for capacity building of LIS professionals and the up-gradation of libraries standards.

On the second day, a training workshop was held on "PASTIC Koha Cloud". Syed Habib Akhter Jafri, Principal Librarian, PASTIC briefly introduced the project of "PASTIC Koha Cloud". Aamir Rasul, Assistant Professor, DLIS, IUB, and Irfan Tahir, Assistant Librarian, IUB were the resource persons of the training workshop.

All the participants did a hands-on practice on different modules of PASTIC Koha. Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, addressed to the participants in the closing ceremony and distributed the shields to resource persons and certificates among the participants of the training workshop.

The participants of the training workshop were faculty members, LIS professionals, Ph.D and M.Phil scholars.

