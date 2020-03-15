Two-day ' Silk Painting Workshop' on March 28,29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :A two-day "Silk Painting Workshop" will be held here on March 28 to 29 aimed to train how to draw, paint and steam set artworks.

Organized by Bywar, the workshop will be an interactive session where participants would be allowed to work on their creative pieces under master artisan supervision.

All materials and resources for painting will be provided during the workshop, including certificates and refreshments, an organizer said on Wednesday.

An interactive two day workshop session will include how to work with different materials such as pure silk, chiffon and other synthetic materials, how to fix and work with frames and how to work with different silk techniques.

After taking this workshop, participants would be able to hand paint multiple fabrics by themselves using multiple silk techniques, he stated.

