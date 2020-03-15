UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day ' Silk Painting Workshop' On March 28,29

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

Two-day ' Silk Painting Workshop' on March 28,29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :A two-day "Silk Painting Workshop" will be held here on March 28 to 29 aimed to train how to draw, paint and steam set artworks.

Organized by Bywar, the workshop will be an interactive session where participants would be allowed to work on their creative pieces under master artisan supervision.

All materials and resources for painting will be provided during the workshop, including certificates and refreshments, an organizer said on Wednesday.

An interactive two day workshop session will include how to work with different materials such as pure silk, chiffon and other synthetic materials, how to fix and work with frames and how to work with different silk techniques.

After taking this workshop, participants would be able to hand paint multiple fabrics by themselves using multiple silk techniques, he stated.

/778

Related Topics

March Silkbank Limited

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

One more COVID-19 case announced in UAE

10 hours ago

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in A ..

10 hours ago

UAE Football Association postpones U-19 competitio ..

11 hours ago

Safe, stable environment well established in UAE t ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.