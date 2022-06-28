UrduPoint.com

Two Day SIMEX Drill Kicks Off At NDMA

June 28, 2022

A two-day National Simulation Exercise (SIMEX) titled "Umeed-e-Sahar" was being held at NDMA in collaboration with United Nation and Welt Hunger Hilfe (WHH) in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day National Simulation Exercise (SIMEX) titled "Umeed-e-Sahar" was being held at NDMA in collaboration with United Nation and Welt Hunger Hilfe (WHH) in Pakistan.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz and Acting United Nation Resident Coordinator (UNRC) Mio Sato jointly inaugurated the Exercise, on Tuesday, said a news release.

The Exercise is based on multi-hazards' scenario which includes earthquake and floods (simulated). SIMEX is aimed at evaluating preparedness and coordination between the national and provincial disaster management authorities and humanitarian community by rehearsing coordination arrangements and emergency response at different tiers in given situations.

Relevant officials from NDMA, PMD, WAPDA, NHA, SUPARCO, Armed Forces, PDMAs/SDMA/GBDMA, ICT, and Emergency Response Agencies as well as UN agencies have been grouped into eleven Syndicates.

In his welcome note, the Chairman NDMA said that SIMEX is part of NDMA efforts towards a proactive management of disaster through disaster risk reduction, preparedness and coordinated response.

He said that the Exercise had been designed to undertake prompt assessment and response of situation while employing available resources in a time constraint environment.

UNRC Mio Sato hoped that SIMEX would benefit emergency responders of all tiers to improve disaster management plans.

She also drew attention towards better communication between national and international stakeholders amidst crisis/disasters.

At the end of inaugural session, both wished best to the participants and expressed hope that useful lessons would be learnt from the Exercise.

