Two-day Sindh Art Exhibition Starts At Mehran Arts Council Latifabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A two-day Sindh Art Exhibition in collaboration with the Sindh Culture Department started here in Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on Saturday.

Renowned Artist Mansoor Zuberi inaugurated the exhibition. Renowned poet Jawed Saba, Director Department of Arts and Design Saeed Mangi and others were also present on the occasion. Addressing the inauguration ceremony Artist Mansoor Zuberi said that the youth of Hyderabad were highly talented regarding art and that Jamshoro was a city of art.

He suggested that Jamshoro should be renamed after the City of Arts because big projects were being carried out regarding art.

He said that the entire Sindh was enriched with art and colours. He announced that he would organize the next Art exhibition in Sukkur under the title ‘Hojamalo’.

Director Saeed Mangi said that paintings of senior artists had been displayed in the exhibition who have dedicated their whole lives to Art besides paintings of young artists were also displayed. Poets, intellectuals, artists and people belonging to performing arts also attended the Arts festival.

