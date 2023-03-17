Two-day South Punjab Literary festival begins

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-day South Punjab Literary& Cultural Festival (SPLCF) opened featuring dialogue, mushaira, handicraft exhibition and music evening here on Friday.

The festival began inaguration of spring flowers show at Qasim Bagh Fort Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar opened it.

Later, addressing an opening ceremony under the auspices of South Punjab Secretariat at Arts Council, he said South Punjab was very fertile land enriched with art, literature and culture and the main purpose of organizing SPLCF was to promote literature and culture of this region.

The ACS commented that the South Punjab Secretariat has crossed many milestones of success in different sectors.

A large number of men and women besides renowned writers, poets, intellectuals attended the opening ceremony. Secretary Higher education South Punjab Altaf Baloch, administrative secretaries of other departments of South Punjab, Additional Secretaries Atta-ul-Haq and Mohammad Farooq Dogar were also present on this occasion.

Mr Zafar said enhancing the literacy rate and eradicating poverty in the region was their top priority and this journey of progress, development and planning will yield positive results in the next few years.

He thanked Secretary Higher Education Altaf Baloch and paid tribute to the entire team of the South Punjab Secretariat to make the event a success.

In his address, the ACS said the people associated with the literature and culture of this region have their own identity in the world, while the shrines of Multan, Kohe Suleman of DG Khan and Cholistan of Bahawalpur have a very rich tradition, history and culture.

The Secretary Higher Education South Punjab Altaf Baloch said that fairs are always a reflection of the civilization and culture of any society.